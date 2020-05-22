Overview

Dr. Brian Dunfee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dunfee works at Interventional & Vascular Center in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.