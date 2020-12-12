Dr. Dupree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Dupree, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Dupree, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Red River Surgery Center LLC708 N Ashley Ridge Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 470-5262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Experience with Dr. Dupree is, indeed, a 5 star rating. He was extremely compassionate and professional, explaining everything as it was being done during the procedure on my back. Would highly recommend him and the great sraff at Red River Surgery Center.
About Dr. Brian Dupree, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1275780447
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupree accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupree.
