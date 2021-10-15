Dr. Brian Durkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Durkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Durkin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Durkin works at
Pain Institute of Long Island635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
Long Island Physician Associates Pllc70 N Country Rd Ste 203, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting dr durkin yet however, dr Ross Lipton is the best and most thorough neurologist I’ve ever seen. Highly recommend.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1790713162
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Durkin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
