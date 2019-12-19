See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.7 (44)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu-Charity Hospital Of New Orleans

Dr. Dyess works at Brian N. Dyess, DDS in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian N. Dyess, DDS
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 610, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 327-5347
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Implant
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth
Sleep Apnea
Dental Implant
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth
Sleep Apnea

Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2019
    From the moment walking into the office and meeting the great staff, to the great bedside manner of Dr. Dyess, I have not been more impressed by anyone else.
    Justin C. — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS
    About Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609815380
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu-Charity Hospital Of New Orleans
    Internship
    • Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyess works at Brian N. Dyess, DDS in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dyess’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

