Dr. Brian Eades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Eades, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Eades, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 666-4062
-
2
Dallas Cardiovascular Specialists4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 211, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 566-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eades?
Dr Eades is an amazing Doctor. He provided me with the most thorough information regarding my condition of any doctor that I have ever seen before. He is a fascinating guy and an an expert for sure.
About Dr. Brian Eades, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538151170
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eades has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Eades. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.