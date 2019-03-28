Dr. Brian Eisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Eisner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Eisner, MD
Dr. Brian Eisner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Eisner's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3512Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Department of Urology - Boston Clinic165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Eisner he helped me so much i have horseshoe kidneys and there are barely any drs who specialize in this. He was honest, funny, personable and i highly recommend him !!
About Dr. Brian Eisner, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Eisner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisner has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.