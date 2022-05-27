Overview of Dr. Brian Eklund, MD

Dr. Brian Eklund, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med



Dr. Eklund works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.