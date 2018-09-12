Dr. Brian Elford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Elford, DO
Dr. Brian Elford, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
South Hills Ent. Association2000 Oxford Dr Ste 201, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-7570
Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 831-7570
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 831-7570
Upmc Ob Gyn West Mifflin275 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 831-7570
Hospital Affiliations
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Elford did a pretty extensive repair on my nose this morning and I am extremely happy so far with the outcome. I was expecting massive swelling and bruises after the procedure but so far there is nothing! I am already breathing better and think the healing process will happen quickly rather than drag on which is normal for me. I would highly recommend Dr. Elford for anything. Make it a point to drive far if you have to as you will not be disappointed. He is the best ENT in our area, folks!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1558470492
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Elford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elford has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Elford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.