Dr. Brian Ely, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Ely, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. 

Dr. Ely works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Summersville, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Limited To Official University Duties On
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4835
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Summersville Regional Medical Center
    400 Fairview Heights Rd, Summersville, WV 26651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-4451
    Uha Family Medicine Lab
    1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4835
    9214 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-1198

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr. Ely has been seeing both our daughters for a rare condition since birth. He's very pleasant to work with and takes time to explain everything and answer all our questions. He even happily agreed to work with another doctor in a different state to help manage our children's condition. We would recommend him to anyone who wants a great doctor who seems to genuinely care for his patients.
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1790983302
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Dr. Brian Ely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ely accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ely has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

