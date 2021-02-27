Dr. Brian Ely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ely, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ely, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Ely works at
Locations
1
Limited To Official University Duties On1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4835Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Summersville Regional Medical Center400 Fairview Heights Rd, Summersville, WV 26651 Directions (304) 293-4451
3
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4835
- 4 9214 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ely has been seeing both our daughters for a rare condition since birth. He's very pleasant to work with and takes time to explain everything and answer all our questions. He even happily agreed to work with another doctor in a different state to help manage our children's condition. We would recommend him to anyone who wants a great doctor who seems to genuinely care for his patients.
About Dr. Brian Ely, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1790983302
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Ely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ely accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ely has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ely.
