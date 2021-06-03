Overview

Dr. Brian Enggano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Enggano works at MacArthur OB/GYN in Irving, TX with other offices in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.