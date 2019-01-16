Overview of Dr. Brian Erickson, MD

Dr. Brian Erickson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Erickson works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.