Dr. Brian Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Erickson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Erickson works at
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Erickson is the greatest! I recently found out I had cancer, Dr Erickson instantly put me at ease. He let me know more or less what was to be expected, and said he would be with ma all the way. I have a lot of faith in him no matter what the outcome is. I feel that we are going through this together, and he's by my side along with God. God bless you Dr. Erickson, for making me feel that way. The staff is always so cheerful and welcoming. I never feel rushed by the Doctor or Staff.
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730168972
- University of Virginia
- Fletcher Allen Health Care|University Of Va Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
