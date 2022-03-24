See All Psychiatrists in Portland, OR
Dr. Brian Esparza, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Esparza, MD

Dr. Brian Esparza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Esparza works at Bridgetown Recovery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esparza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Wilson Counseling
    1135 SE Salmon St Ste 101, Portland, OR 97214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 573-8388
  2. 2
    Cedar Hills Hospital
    10300 SW Eastridge St, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 944-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Esparza’s for quite some time and I just can’t say enough good things about him. My mental health has vastly improved, I’ve been sober 9 years and I just feel very supported and cared for by Dr Esparza and his entire office. I appreciate the work they do - it cannot be easy dealing with some of us, especially when we’re still actively using drugs or alcohol- but the compassion and lack of judgement is evident in everything they do as caretakers. Thank you Dr Esparza!
    Nicole — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Esparza, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033227574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esparza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esparza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esparza works at Bridgetown Recovery in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Esparza’s profile.

    Dr. Esparza has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esparza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Esparza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esparza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esparza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esparza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

