Dr. Esparza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Esparza, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Esparza, MD
Dr. Brian Esparza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Esparza works at
Dr. Esparza's Office Locations
Sarah Wilson Counseling1135 SE Salmon St Ste 101, Portland, OR 97214 Directions (503) 573-8388
Cedar Hills Hospital10300 SW Eastridge St, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 944-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esparza?
I have been a patient of Dr Esparza’s for quite some time and I just can’t say enough good things about him. My mental health has vastly improved, I’ve been sober 9 years and I just feel very supported and cared for by Dr Esparza and his entire office. I appreciate the work they do - it cannot be easy dealing with some of us, especially when we’re still actively using drugs or alcohol- but the compassion and lack of judgement is evident in everything they do as caretakers. Thank you Dr Esparza!
About Dr. Brian Esparza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033227574
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esparza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esparza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esparza has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esparza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Esparza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esparza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esparza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esparza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.