Dr. Estwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Estwick, MD
Dr. Brian Estwick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Brian K Estwick MD6101 W Centinela Ave Ste 170, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 390-2420
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Estwick is one of the finest Doctors I have ever gone too.Very nice ,professional and very carding.I recommend him very highly.You will not find a better Doctor.
About Dr. Brian Estwick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Estwick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estwick speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Estwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.