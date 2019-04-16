Dr. Brian Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Evans, MD
Dr. Brian Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
Florence Dermatology Clinic309 W Pine St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 472-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Very professional, this is my second time using him for kidney stones, the first one years ago, very successful. The second is current for stones, very satisfied, Staff is professional and very pleasant.Wait time is never more than 15 minutes any time i have gone.
About Dr. Brian Evans, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457365900
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.