Overview of Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM

Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Fallon works at Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC in Springfield, GA with other offices in Moultrie, GA, Homerville, GA, Hardeeville, SC, Fitzgerald, GA, Sylvester, GA, Valdosta, GA, Baxley, GA, Jesup, GA, Nashville, GA, Savannah, GA, Douglas, GA, Saint Marys, GA, Hinesville, GA, Tifton, GA, Rincon, GA, Statesboro, GA, Waycross, GA and Claxton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.