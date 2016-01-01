Overview of Dr. Brian Fallon, MD

Dr. Brian Fallon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine|St George',S University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Plainview Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fallon works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.