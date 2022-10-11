Dr. Brian Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Farah, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Farah, MD
Dr. Brian Farah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. Farah works at
Dr. Farah's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine175 Kimel Park Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Farah, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.