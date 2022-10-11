Overview of Dr. Brian Farah, MD

Dr. Brian Farah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center



Dr. Farah works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Outpatient Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.