Overview of Dr. Brian Farrell, MD

Dr. Brian Farrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Farrell works at Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd. in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.