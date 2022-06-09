Dr. Brian Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Farrell, MD
Dr. Brian Farrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Farrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Farrell's Office Locations
-
1
Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd.16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 229-5254
-
2
Evergreen Family Medicine2850 W 95th St Ste 403, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 229-5254Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 11:00amFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd.4700 W 95th St Ste 104, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 460-0007Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:45am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
I went to Dr. Farrell yesterday to get wax removed from my ears. Care was provided promptly by this expert. Thank-You
About Dr. Brian Farrell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558320747
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrell speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.