Overview of Dr. Brian Feagins, MD

Dr. Brian Feagins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Feagins works at Dallas Center for Pelvic Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.