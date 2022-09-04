Dr. Brian Feagins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feagins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Feagins, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Feagins, MD
Dr. Brian Feagins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Feagins works at
Dr. Feagins' Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Dallas Office North Central Expressway10501 N Central Expy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feagins is very kind and caring. I've never felt rushed through any of my appointments. He takes the time to listen and addresses all questions and concerns. He fully explained all my options and gave me time to decide which treatment plan I wanted to procede with. His nurses are all very friendly, and helpful.
About Dr. Brian Feagins, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Dr. Feagins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feagins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feagins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feagins works at
Dr. Feagins has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feagins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Feagins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feagins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feagins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feagins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.