Dr. Brian Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Feldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with YALE UNIVERSITY
Boca Raton Psychiatric Group7100 Camino Real Ste 401, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-8998
Dr Feldman as by far the best I have ever been to. Very professional expertise in medication assessment. Listens and its caring
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336243716
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- SUNY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
