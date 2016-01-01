Overview of Dr. Brian Fernholz, MD

Dr. Brian Fernholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Fernholz works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.