Dr. Brian Fernholz, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Fernholz, MD
Dr. Brian Fernholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Fernholz works at
Dr. Fernholz's Office Locations
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Fernholz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811273287
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Rutgers Med Sch
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernholz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fernholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fernholz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement).
