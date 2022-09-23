Overview of Dr. Brian Fingado, MD

Dr. Brian Fingado, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Fingado works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.