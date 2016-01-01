Dr. Brian Finke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Finke, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Finke, DPM
Dr. Brian Finke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Finke works at
Dr. Finke's Office Locations
Dr Brian Finke7144 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-5922
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Finke, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finke works at
Dr. Finke has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Diabetic Foot Exam, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Finke. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finke.
