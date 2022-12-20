Dr. Brian Fischer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fischer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Fischer, DPM
Dr. Brian Fischer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenfield, WI.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
-
1
Greenfield Highlands Health Center4455 S 108th St, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 377-5828
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
Dr. Fischer is very pleasant and attentive to questions and concerns. Gives options for treatment and long term solutions. His assistant was extremely friendly and efficient. She assisted me with lifts that the Doctor provided answering all my questions.I was pleased that Dr. Fischer was on time (not always the case) and was in and out of my appt quickly and feeling good.
About Dr. Brian Fischer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750720439
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fischer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.