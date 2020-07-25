Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD
Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Dr. Flaherty works at
Dr. Flaherty's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (646) 754-8560
NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center9920 4th Ave Ste 311, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-1672
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nicest Doctor anyone could meet. Listens to his patients. Extremely kind. Would be lost without his help. So grateful he is my doctor.
About Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1083666846
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Lutheran Med Center
Dr. Flaherty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaherty works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.
