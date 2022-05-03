Dr. Brian Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Flanagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Flanagan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and Baylor University Medical Center.
Unified Pain Mgmt.12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 972-4851
Peak Health Surgicare of Horizon Medical Center1190 N HASKELL AVE, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 821-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Flanagan has worked so hard for me, helping me with a number of problems I’ve had. He’s so caring and I love his dry sense of humor. He’s GREAT!
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Flanagan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flanagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
