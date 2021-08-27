See All Urologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Brian Flynn, MD

Urology
3.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Flynn, MD

Dr. Brian Flynn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Flynn works at Urology and Urodynamics Clinic in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flynn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University of Colorado Denver Hospital
    12631 E 17th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital
  • Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 27, 2021
    I so miss swing Dr Flynn. After multiple surgeries to remove infected mesh..caused by another provider, I am doing so good its remarkable. I owe my life to this VERY gifted surgeon . I have even thought about making an appointment just to let him see I'm fairly "normal"! IF I have any more issues I will be in to see him ASAP
    Aug 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brian Flynn, MD
    About Dr. Brian Flynn, MD

    • Urology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063433514
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital Program
    • Geisinger Health System Program
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • University of Rochester
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
