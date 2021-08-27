Dr. Brian Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Flynn, MD
Dr. Brian Flynn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of Colorado Denver Hospital12631 E 17th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I so miss swing Dr Flynn. After multiple surgeries to remove infected mesh..caused by another provider, I am doing so good its remarkable. I owe my life to this VERY gifted surgeon . I have even thought about making an appointment just to let him see I'm fairly "normal"! IF I have any more issues I will be in to see him ASAP
About Dr. Brian Flynn, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1063433514
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital Program
- Geisinger Health System Program
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
