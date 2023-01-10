Overview of Dr. Brian Fong, MD

Dr. Brian Fong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fong works at Brian L Fong MD in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.