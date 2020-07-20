Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Ford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Assoc SW Louisiana2000 Tybee Ln, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 433-7272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
Dr. Ford is very patient and checks to ensure all precancerous cells are removed.
About Dr. Brian Ford, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326027053
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.