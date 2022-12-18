Overview of Dr. Brian Forsythe, MD

Dr. Brian Forsythe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Forsythe works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Munster, IN and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.