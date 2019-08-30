See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO

Psychiatry
3.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO

Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.

Dr. Forsythe works at Dr. Brian Forsythe in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Forsythe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandi L. Sinclair Lpc PA
    5910 N Central Expy Ste 1820, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 680-3632
  2. 2
    5307 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 915, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 216-1310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompPsych
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 30, 2019
    I have been treated by Dr Forsythe for several years. He is knowledgeable about medications and a pioneer in the use of TMZ. Most important to me, however, is that he is a good person and trustworthy.
    — Aug 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO
    About Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770668899
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forsythe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forsythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forsythe works at Dr. Brian Forsythe in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Forsythe’s profile.

    Dr. Forsythe has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forsythe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsythe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsythe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsythe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsythe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

