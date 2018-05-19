Dr. Brian Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Francis, MD
Dr. Brian Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
- 1 18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 963-1444
-
2
Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 817-4747
-
3
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Francis has been an excellent clinician, and his surgical skills and judgement has been very good. The man knows his stuff. If you peel back all the patient emotional layer, this man is a physician you can trust. The support staff isn't my flavor (Pasadena), but Dr. Francis treats me like an intelligent adult. I'm very well read on my ocular conditions, and Dr. Francis and I can have dialogue. It's refreshing.
About Dr. Brian Francis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427118348
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Francis speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
