Dr. Brian Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Freeman, MD
They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Dallas County Hospital, Greater Regional Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Monroe County Hospital.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates411 Laurel St Ste A300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-2921
Do Not Use - MEDICAL ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES1221 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 282-2921
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas County Hospital
- Greater Regional Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Monroe County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. Very intelligent, reassuring and made a very difficult time easier.
About Dr. Brian Freeman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225141609
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
