Dr. Brian Friedman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.