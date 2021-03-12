Dr. Brian Fukushima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukushima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fukushima, MD
Dr. Brian Fukushima, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland
Utah Orthopaedic Specialists5316 S Woodrow St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 254-5850
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Fukushima was great to work with. First was a broken collarbone and then with a torn rotator cuff. His explanation of what was happening with each injury was very clear and easy to understand. His optimism and enthusiasm for “getting back at it” was encouraging and motivating! I hope I don’t have the need for another orthopedic doctor next season, but if I do, I know where to go.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Orthopedic Surgery
