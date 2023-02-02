Overview of Dr. Brian Fuller, MD

Dr. Brian Fuller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine.



Dr. Fuller works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.