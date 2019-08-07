See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Brian Fuller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Fuller, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Fuller, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Fuller works at Group Health Anderson - Radiology in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Anderson - Radiology
    7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-1900
  2. 2
    Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
    6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 346-1600
  3. 3
    Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute - Anderson (7794 Five Mile Road)
    7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-1900
  4. 4
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?

    Aug 07, 2019
    Look no further. This man has everything you want a doctor to have. Compassion, respect toward his patient, clearly explains the procedure he will perform for you, talks you through the procedure, and just like that, it's done in a snap. The ultrasound guided injection he performed on my hip joint was a breeze. His confidence is reassuring. He would be the perfect person for new docs to shadow. We need more Brian Fullers.
    — Aug 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Fuller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Fuller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fuller to family and friends

    Dr. Fuller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fuller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Fuller, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Fuller, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780973982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuller works at Group Health Anderson - Radiology in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fuller’s profile.

    Dr. Fuller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Fuller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.