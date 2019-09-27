Dr. Brian Gallagher, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gallagher, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brian Gallagher, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
-
1
West Park Dental17001 ALBERS AVE, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 200-4039
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
Always the best ! Dr. Brian, Amy the hygienist and Denise are caring, supportive, super thorough and conscientious. Even when they're busy, they take all the time that you need. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brian Gallagher, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1114375029
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.