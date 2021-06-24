Dr. Brian Gantwerker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gantwerker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gantwerker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles - SF Valley16633 Ventura Blvd Ste 802, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 518-1719
The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles - Westside2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 840, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 694-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
Informative and helpful. Dr. Gantwerker is patient, courteous and knowledgeable. He takes time to answer questions without my feeling rushed. He LISTENS!! Office staff is efficient and courteous. Appointments are kept on schedule. I am happy he is my doctor.
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Case Western Reserve University
- Case Western Reserve
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Neurosurgery
