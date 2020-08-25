Overview of Dr. Brian Gengler, MD

Dr. Brian Gengler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Gengler works at Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Irving, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.