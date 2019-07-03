Dr. Brian Gerondale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerondale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gerondale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Gerondale, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Gerondale works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates West Michigan655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600
-
2
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan1740 East Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerondale?
Dr Gerondale is the best!!!! He is thorough and thoughtful!!! The nurses are friendly and helpful too!!! The whole office staff is very accommodating!!!
About Dr. Brian Gerondale, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548250509
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerondale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerondale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerondale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerondale works at
Dr. Gerondale has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerondale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerondale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerondale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerondale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerondale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.