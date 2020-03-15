Overview of Dr. Brian Gietzen, MD

Dr. Brian Gietzen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Gietzen works at Legacy Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.