Dr. Brian Giordano, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Giordano, MD
Dr. Brian Giordano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Giordano's Office Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
This doctor took the time to answer my questions, and his documentation that I was able to read on mychart was accurate and complete. He was respectful and understanding to my situation. The appointment was prompt.
About Dr. Brian Giordano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215946843
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
