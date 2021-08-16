Dr. Brian Gluck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gluck, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Gluck, DO
Dr. Brian Gluck, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Gluck works at
Dr. Gluck's Office Locations
-
1
Leonard J. Kurello D.o.1325 E Sherman Blvd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gluck?
Wonderful Surgeon Dr. Brian Gluck highly recommended he is more than just Bariatric , he also repairs hernias if found and other issues. He is very Thorough when it comes to pre-surgery. I would talk directly with him even right before you go into surgery , everything that you agreed upon as my hernia repair was not listed. He added it and all was good. Very caring - very busy also Im 1 year out and met his weigh loss goal gastric sleeve patient/hernia repair so far all seems good. ??
About Dr. Brian Gluck, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912972456
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluck works at
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.