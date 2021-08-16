Overview of Dr. Brian Gluck, DO

Dr. Brian Gluck, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Gluck works at Life Without Limits in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.