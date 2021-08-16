See All General Surgeons in Norton Shores, MI
Dr. Brian Gluck, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Gluck, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (25)
Map Pin Small Norton Shores, MI
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Gluck, DO

Dr. Brian Gluck, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.

Dr. Gluck works at Life Without Limits in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Siva Raja, MD
Dr. Siva Raja, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gluck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard J. Kurello D.o.
    1325 E Sherman Blvd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 737-8446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
  • Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gluck?

    Aug 16, 2021
    Wonderful Surgeon Dr. Brian Gluck highly recommended he is more than just Bariatric , he also repairs hernias if found and other issues. He is very Thorough when it comes to pre-surgery. I would talk directly with him even right before you go into surgery , everything that you agreed upon as my hernia repair was not listed. He added it and all was good. Very caring - very busy also Im 1 year out and met his weigh loss goal gastric sleeve patient/hernia repair so far all seems good. ??
    Kim Louise — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Gluck, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Gluck, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gluck to family and friends

    Dr. Gluck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gluck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Gluck, DO.

    About Dr. Brian Gluck, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912972456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Gluck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluck works at Life Without Limits in Norton Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gluck’s profile.

    Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Gluck, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.