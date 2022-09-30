Dr. Brian Gogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Gogel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.
Dr. Gogel works at
Locations
Robert M. Steckler M.d. & Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 265-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gogel was recommended by my PCP and before calling him, my wife and I checked him out as best that we could. My PCP suspected a small growth on my pancreas and we knew pancreatic cancer is usually fatal. Dr. Gogel set up more definitive tests and was able to set up and appointment with another excellent doctor skilled in sampling the growth which tested benign. follow up tests showed no growth so we are currently in a monitoring stage to confirm there is no further growth. Appreciated Dr. Gogel's straight forward and clear explanations breaking down unfamiliar medical terms and cautious approach and ability to determine the easiest way to sample the growth and also to recommend the best Dr. to obtain the sample in a simple yet necessarily highly skillful manner. Very satisfied to get a benign diagnoses with what appears to me very minimal costs.
About Dr. Brian Gogel, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
