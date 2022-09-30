Overview

Dr. Brian Gogel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.



Dr. Gogel works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.