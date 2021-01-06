Dr. Brian Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Goldfarb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
- Houston Methodist Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Goldfarb’s for over 10 years. He pays attention to medical concerns that have come up. He has the best office staff and nurse. They will fit you into the schedule if you are having a medical issue. No waiting 5 days to fit you in. Also most medical tests are done at clinic without long waits.
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
