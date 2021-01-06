See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Brian Goldfarb, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Goldfarb, MD

Dr. Brian Goldfarb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Goldfarb works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations

    1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 (713) 526-5511

  Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 06, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Goldfarb’s for over 10 years. He pays attention to medical concerns that have come up. He has the best office staff and nurse. They will fit you into the schedule if you are having a medical issue. No waiting 5 days to fit you in. Also most medical tests are done at clinic without long waits.
    JV — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Goldfarb, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1215980503
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
