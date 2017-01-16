See All Podiatrists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM

Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Goosen works at Delta Foot Care PC in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delta Foot Care PC
    3802 W Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 543-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goosen?

    Jan 16, 2017
    superb care...took two toe nails off expertly and I healed quickly...great patient care
    George in Ionia, MI — Jan 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679652283
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goosen works at Delta Foot Care PC in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Goosen’s profile.

    Dr. Goosen has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

