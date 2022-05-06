Dr. Brian Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Gordon, MD
Dr. Brian Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
1
New York Spine and Neurosurgery Associates PC1182 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 100, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 713-5400
- 2 150 Broadway Ste 195, Menands, NY 12204 Directions (518) 408-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'd had pain in my right hip that radiated down my leg and kept me awake half the night for years. Nobody seemed to be able to do anything for it. Dr, Gordon thought I had a cyst on the left side of the base of my spine. I was skeptical, but at that point, I was willing to try anything. He removed the cyst and I had immediate relief from pain I had suffered with for YEARS!
About Dr. Brian Gordon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982694014
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
