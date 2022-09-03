See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (38)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD

Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Gotkin works at Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gotkin's Office Locations

    Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5698
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Emphysema

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2022
    My initial contact with this office began with the friendly courteous voice of John, person who answered phone. He was professional in every way. I wish all doctors offices were as careful in hiring front desk staff. My first visit with Dr Gotkin could not have been better. Will be seen for follow up. Was there for some period of time and observed a cohesive group of professionals working as a team. It was comforting to know these people care about their patients. This office is a template for how “it’s done”. Kudos to them.
    Ingrid White — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD
    About Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1891782926
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital|Mt Sinai Medical Center
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • McGaw Medical Center/Northwestern University
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gotkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gotkin works at Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gotkin’s profile.

    Dr. Gotkin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

