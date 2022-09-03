Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD
Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Gotkin works at
Dr. Gotkin's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine7369 Sheridan St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-5698Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My initial contact with this office began with the friendly courteous voice of John, person who answered phone. He was professional in every way. I wish all doctors offices were as careful in hiring front desk staff. My first visit with Dr Gotkin could not have been better. Will be seen for follow up. Was there for some period of time and observed a cohesive group of professionals working as a team. It was comforting to know these people care about their patients. This office is a template for how “it’s done”. Kudos to them.
About Dr. Brian Gotkin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1891782926
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center/Northwestern University
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotkin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gotkin speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.