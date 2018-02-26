Overview of Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD

Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Gottesman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.