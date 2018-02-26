Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD
Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
1
Northern Monmouth County Medical Associates PC1100 Route 72 W Ste 305, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7506
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group OB/GYN - Forked River730 Lacey Rd Ste G08, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-2900
3
Northeast Pulmonary Associates at Jefferson Health - Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (267) 587-0870
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Gottesman is a wonderful man. He was understanding and comforting through a very difficult time in my life. I had a miscarriage, and found out I also had an ectopic pregnancy as well within a day of each other. The ectopic pregnancy required emergency surgery. Dr. Gottesman was the doctor to perform my surgery. He was compassionate and understanding. I am grateful that I had a positive experience considering it was such a devastating time of my life. Thank you for all of your help!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306874615
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottesman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.